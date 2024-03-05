Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NRIM stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 213.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

