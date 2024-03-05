Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Decreased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,127 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

