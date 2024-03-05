Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

