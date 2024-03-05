NYM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, NYM has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $195.90 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,832,255 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 712,832,254.595574 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24817321 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,696,124.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

