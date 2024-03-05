Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Olin by 123.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 923,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 511,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

