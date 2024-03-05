O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 79,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,079.67. The company had a trading volume of 293,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,012.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $968.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.