PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.0% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,045,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.