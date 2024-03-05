Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,750 shares during the quarter. Penumbra accounts for approximately 3.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.31% of Penumbra worth $121,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $256.45. 335,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,800. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

