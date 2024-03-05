Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Penumbra accounts for 1.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Penumbra worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.45. 335,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,800. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

