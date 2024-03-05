Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
