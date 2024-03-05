PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 99,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,689. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

