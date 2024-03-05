Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €48.22 ($52.41) and last traded at €48.45 ($52.66). 634,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.09 ($53.36).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.49.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

