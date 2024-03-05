PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. PROG comprises approximately 11.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.77% of PROG worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Trading Up 1.0 %

PROG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.