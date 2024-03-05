Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Resolution Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755,969 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 9.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Prologis worth $474,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. 2,328,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.