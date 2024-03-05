ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.72 and last traded at $60.78. 1,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

