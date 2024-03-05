QBE Insurance Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.76.
About QBE Insurance Group
