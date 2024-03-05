QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $109.83 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $170,623.32 and approximately $109.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015106 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,690.67 or 1.00244182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00147844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133272 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

