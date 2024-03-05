Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.46 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $97.11 million and approximately $28.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,798,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.