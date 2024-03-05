RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) is Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises approximately 2.0% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of RadNet worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RadNet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 659,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,370.31 and a beta of 1.66. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

