Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,374 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

