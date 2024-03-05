Redmile Group LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,022 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $40,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

BSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

