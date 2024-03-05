Redmile Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,850 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Evolent Health worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Evolent Health by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 780,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

