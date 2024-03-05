Regal Partners Ltd Sells 430,304 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430,304 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 5.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 6,675,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,022. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.