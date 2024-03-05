Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 538 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.83). 64,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 159,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($6.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,144.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 599.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.24.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

