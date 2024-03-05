Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Timothy John Murphy Sells 5,624 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00.

RPAY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $947.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.32. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

