Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Sells $1,002,608.60 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

RSG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

