Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,407. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.