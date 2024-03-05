Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

