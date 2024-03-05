Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,017,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,378,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,885,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

