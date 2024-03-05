Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,955 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,677 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,751.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

AIQ traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. 1,163,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

