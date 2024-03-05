Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 3,751 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,971. The company has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $65.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

