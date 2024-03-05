Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 321,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,743. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.