Rip Road Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. Global-e Online makes up about 4.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
