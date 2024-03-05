Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,628.47

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $21,628.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004087 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,173.89 or 0.99953863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00146425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007888 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00247349 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,089.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.