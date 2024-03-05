Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $82,350.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 17,660,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,822,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

