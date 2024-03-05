Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 250,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 1,754,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

