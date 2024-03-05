Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 55,659 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,659 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Krystal Biotech worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 268.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $4,903,341. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,219. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,167.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

