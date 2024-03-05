Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 16,800 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,751 shares of company stock worth $2,348,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 389,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,408. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

