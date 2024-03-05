Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 22,440 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Revolution Medicines worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 1,134,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,856. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

