Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 32,400 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Shockwave Medical worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.81. The company had a trading volume of 487,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average is $208.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

