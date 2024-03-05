Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 93,000 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.82% of Accolade worth $30,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,715 shares of company stock worth $958,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 726,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,494. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $713.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

