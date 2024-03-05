Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 44,500 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $180.02. 286,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,227. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.24.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

