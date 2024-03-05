Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $33.18 Million Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 156,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR remained flat at $25.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 306,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

