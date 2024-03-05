Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $568,000 Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,162 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

KNTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 162,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,461. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinnate Biopharma

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.