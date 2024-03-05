Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.54% of ESSA Pharma worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

EPIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 38,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

