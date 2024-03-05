Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. 370,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

