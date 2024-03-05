Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 65,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

ALNY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 620,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,534. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

