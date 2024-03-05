Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,255. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

