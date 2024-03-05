Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 155 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. 5,656,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

