Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 182 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for 4.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLU. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLU stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.12. 19,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

